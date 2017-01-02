General FAQ

What is the benefit of SEO Hub extension for my Magento store? The SEO Hub extension allows to you update meta data of products, categories, CMS pages, blog categories and comments dynamically and in bulk. Thus, reduces your manual efforts and your precious time.

Does it overwrite existing meta data of my store? Yes, the meta data will be overwritten by our extension.

Is there a way where I can see the new values of meta data before application? Yes, you can use the “Test Apply” feature of our extension which downloads a CSV file to your system including the old and new values of meta data.

What if, something goes wrong and the meta data does not apply? If the feature of debug is enabled in the configuration, then a log file will be managed on your server which records the error. You can contact our support team for further assistance.

What does Catalog, CMS, URL Meta and Blog templates mean? This extension allows you to create templates for the mentioned entities so that you can dynamically apply these templates to multiple products, categories, CMS pages and blogs.

Is there any automatic way of applying templates? Yes, you can set the templates to be applied by cron. So, when the cron runs on your server the templates will be applied automatically.

If I have a template for certain product, and also URL Meta template for it. So, which one would have higher priority? The URL Meta template will have higher priority among all the templates.

The templates do not seem to be applied. What to do? Please verify whether the “Apply” button is clicked if you opt for the manual way for Catalog and URL Meta templates. For CMS and blog, please ensure that the status is enabled.

Is there a way where I can limit the number of items for template application? Yes, you can specify the limit for number of items on which the templates will be applied at a time.