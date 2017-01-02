SEO Hub
Why Use Magento SEO Hub
Manage Meta Tags
Easily manage meta tags for products, categories, CMS pages, reviews, blogs, blog categories, etc
Complete SEO Solution
Create Link Redirections for Specific URLs, manage Canonical URLs for Store Products, generate XML & HTML sitemaps
Automate Meta Application
Manually update meta tags or get it automatically updated by using apply by cron.
Key Features
Meta Data Management
Link Redirection Management
Canonical URL Management
Generate XML & HTML Sitemaps
Robots Meta Management
- Meta Templates
- Multilingual Store Templates
- Rule Based Attributes
With SEO Hub admin will be able to create templates for catalog products, catalog categories, CMS Pages, Specific URLs, Blog Posts and Blog Pages.
With the extension you’ll be able to create product Meta templates for different Store Views as well. Templates can be created for Meta title, Meta description and keywords; long and short product descriptions and URL keys.
Admin will be able to choose attributes for which rule is going to be created. You can choose attribute and click on ADD which will move attribute to the box where you’ll be able to configure rule as per your need.
- Redirection Management
- Temporary Redirection
- Product Based Redirection
Admin will be able to set redirection for specific redirection type with specifying redirection to which page along with the option for redirecting all previous redirections.
With SEO Hub admin will be able to time period for which redirection will be kept on the site. The time period can be in between 1-365 days.
Admin will also be able to set redirection for specific product as well. Admin can add product details and set the redirection to requested path.
- Canonical Meta
- Canonical Options
- Different Canonical Types
- Product Based Canonicals
With SEO Hub add canonical URL Meta Header along with adding Meta headers for associated products and specific products as well.
Admin will be able to use '?limit=all' Parameter in Canonical URL along with using the same Product Canonical Tag for Reviews Pages.
Admin will also be able to set Product Canonical URL and Cross Domain Canonical URL via SEO Hub Configurations.
Admin will be able to create a new specific canonical URL for specific products / categories as well.
- Sitemap Creation
- HTML Sitemap Location & Meta
- XML SiteMap Setting
- Google Sitemaps
Admin will be able to create HTML & XML Sitemaps with choice to opt for Out of Stock Products and Additional Pages. Admin can also add category depth levels for the sitemap as well.
For the HTML sitemap admin will be able to add Meta description and specific CMS pages which will be considered while generating a sitemap.
For the XML Sitemap admin will have option to add Priority & Frequency for Categories, Products & CMS Pages. Admin can also choose whether XML Sitemap will be generated by cron or not.
Admin can generate Google Sitemap via SEO Hub as well for specific storeview.
- Robots Metas
- Robots Meta Options
- Robots.txt File
Admin will be able to set specific robots meta header for HTTPS along with setting NOINDEX, FOLLOW & NOINDEX, NOFOLLOW Robots Meta Header For Additional Pages.
Admin can also set minimum filter count to set NOINDEX, FOLLOW meta header and set specific robots meta header for precise set of attributes.
Admin can also manage Robots.txt file via the SEO Hub extension configurations itself.
Value Added Features
Define Applicable Product Limit for Single Template Implementation
Set maximum number of products on which template will be applied in one go when any template is executed.
Set Maximum Limits For Meta Data
Admin will be able to set maximum character limit for Meta Title & Meta Description. When the length is exceeded, excess characters will be cropped.
Automate Template Applying Process
With the use of Magento Cron automate the template applying process by selecting “YES” for Apply by Cron while making the template.
Get Notified for any Execution Error
While executing the template if anything goes wrong, you’ll get notified of the products for which template is not being applied with SEO Hub.
Demo Examples for template creation
Get demo examples for creating templates based on attributes for Catalog Templates, CMS Templates, URL Meta Management, Blog Posts and Blog Category Templates.
Apply Templates By Cron
With Apply by Cron option, it automates the process of templates application.
Test Apply Changes before Applying them to Live Site
With Test Apply option, get CSV file with possible changes. It will show products / category name along with possible changes with before change and after change values.
Data Feed Generator
Admin will be able to create a data feed for the store products / categories via Appjetty SEO Hub. Admin can website for which feed will be created along with the template for the Feed.
Points to Note
- For Blog Post Page & Category Meta Description Template WP Fishpig Extension Is Necessary.
- All the Templates will make Changes Directly at DB Level.
- For Meta Description SEO Hub Extension will have Top Priority. All The Current Meta Description will be Overridden by SEO Hub.
- Community Editions
1.5.0.*, 1.5.1.*, 1.6.0.*, 1.6.1.*, 1.6.2.*, 1.7.0.*, 1.8.*.*, 1.9.*.*
If you are looking for a way to automate customizing your meta tags and content for product categories, products and CMS pages, then this is one of the best extensions out there. Does what it says.Parker Webb (Posted on January 2, 2017)Yes, I Recommend this extension
Time Saver!
Updating all the meta tags for all products manually was a huge time consuming exercise. But not since I have installed SEO Hub in my store. Configuring the right template for products and categories will require lot of thinking. But once configured will be a live saver!Adam Olson (Posted on December 15, 2016)Yes, I Recommend this extension
General FAQ
What is the benefit of SEO Hub extension for my Magento store?
The SEO Hub extension allows to you update meta data of products, categories, CMS pages, blog categories and comments dynamically and in bulk. Thus, reduces your manual efforts and your precious time.
Does it overwrite existing meta data of my store?
Yes, the meta data will be overwritten by our extension.
Is there a way where I can see the new values of meta data before application?
Yes, you can use the “Test Apply” feature of our extension which downloads a CSV file to your system including the old and new values of meta data.
What if, something goes wrong and the meta data does not apply?
If the feature of debug is enabled in the configuration, then a log file will be managed on your server which records the error. You can contact our support team for further assistance.
What does Catalog, CMS, URL Meta and Blog templates mean?
This extension allows you to create templates for the mentioned entities so that you can dynamically apply these templates to multiple products, categories, CMS pages and blogs.
Is there any automatic way of applying templates?
Yes, you can set the templates to be applied by cron. So, when the cron runs on your server the templates will be applied automatically.
If I have a template for certain product, and also URL Meta template for it. So, which one would have higher priority?
The URL Meta template will have higher priority among all the templates.
The templates do not seem to be applied. What to do?
Please verify whether the “Apply” button is clicked if you opt for the manual way for Catalog and URL Meta templates. For CMS and blog, please ensure that the status is enabled.
Is there a way where I can limit the number of items for template application?
Yes, you can specify the limit for number of items on which the templates will be applied at a time.
I want to apply limit on the meta title and description characters. Can your extension do this?
Yes, our extension also provides the provision to specify the number of characters for meta title and description. So, it will truncate the characters after limit is reached.
Release Notes
Enhancements:
- For Blog Post Page & Category Meta Description Template WP Fishpig Extension Is Necessary.
- All the Templates will make Changes Directly at DB Level.
- For Meta Description SEO Hub Extension will have Top Priority. All The Current Meta Description will be Overridden by SEO Hub.
- If Link Redirection is set to “No” from the admin configurations, previous redirections will not be terminated but the new redirections will not occur.
- For Robots Meta Attribute Combinations, all Filters are differentiated by "|"
- The parameter "?limit=all” will be added to the canonical URL of category pages if “Allow All Products per Page” is enabled.
- SEO Hub is Released.